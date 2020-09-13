Meghan Markle has never hidden her joy at returning to the US, but she's made it clear with a decor detail in the background of her latest Zoom appearance.

In the video, a framed print with the words "I Love You, California" appears on the mantelpiece behind her, writes the Daily Mail.

The title of the artwork is the anthem of her home state in the US. California adopted the tune in 1951 and confirmed it as its official song in 1987.

Speaking to clients from the charity Smart Works to mark the anniversary of her clothing collection for the charity, Meghan talked about how confidence is "the best accessory" for women.

Advertisement

Released on Smart Works' Instagram page and filmed inside Meghan's Montecito mansion, the clip shows Meghan saying, "People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not.

"All of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory."

"It's the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with," she said.

The artwork is based on California's official state song. Photo / Supplied

Meghan, 39, who is the patron of Smart Works, spoke to clients from the charity, which helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women by helping them dress for interviews and giving advice free of charge.

"As women, so often it's so easy to forget all of your skills and assets," Meghan said.

"Not that they're not there, but you need someone to point them out for you and say, 'Yeah that's right'."

Meghan is known for her interest in fashion, with some estimating the cost of her royal wardrobe at around $1.8 million before she moved overseas with husband Prince Harry.

Meghan asked the three clients on the call about the best advice they had received while working with the charity, with one answering, "Believe in yourself".

Advertisement

Meghan replied, "That's so true."