Prince Andrew is being "airbrushed" out of celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

He won't be invited to celebrations and organisers have been told to leave him out of pictures for a photo exhibition, according to the Sun.

Prince Philip's team has also forbidden Andrew from writing the introduction to the exhibition programme.

A source said: "There is a warning from up high to play down Andrew. He will be included as little as possible.

Advertisement

"It's not whitewashing history because you can't leave him out entirely. But it will not make a big deal of his relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh over the years.

"This is obviously proving difficult because he is his son and it's playing down his role in the family."

Philip will be 100 next June. A photo exhibition to mark the event is being run by the Royal Collection Trust, which is in charge of art and displays across the 13 royal residences in the UK.

Prince Andrew has kept a low profile after his disastrous BBC interview about Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

But the trust said plans were "not yet confirmed".

Andrew, who has already been cut out of photos shared by the palace for his daughter Beatrice's wedding, stepped down from his royal duties after a "disastrous" interview over the Epstein scandal last November.

His 60th birthday celebrations were cancelled after claims from Virginia Giuffre that he slept with her after she was trafficked by Epstein at 17.

Andrew has always denied the allegations. Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in prison last year after being arrested by the FBI.