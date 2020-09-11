At one Christchurch managed isolation facility, returnees to New Zealand are given plates of food with tinfoil covers so the food stays warm.

One returnee surprised staff at Chateau on the Park surprised staff with some tinfoil art.

In a post on the "Unite against Covid-19" Facebook page, photos of the tinfoil art showed a flamingo, a dragonfly, giraffe and other animals made out of tinfoil.

All pieces of art were made out of tinfoil, which was on the plates of food given to returnees. Photo / Facebook

"One of the returnees wanted to express his gratitude to the restaurant staff in a very creative way. He made an art piece out of his food covers every day and gave them to the staff at the end of his 14 days in managed isolation."

The creative pieces of art are now on dispay following "all the safety protocols of leaving them for 72 hours".

"Incredible talent shared in a kind gesture," one facebook users said.

"This is just magnificent, loving the stories of the best of humanity. So grateful to these creative souls."

"Wow that's amazing. The first very positive story to come out of MI [managed isolation]. Well done to them," another said.