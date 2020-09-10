Gender reveals have been getting out of hand lately.

One involving fireworks in LA sparked a massive wildfire at the weekend that is still blazing through the San Bernardino National Forest in California.

Other lavish affairs involving confetti guns and wild car rides have also gone horribly wrong, fatally injuring guests and ending in dangerous explosions.

But none of that has stopped a famous YouTube family in their quest to have the "biggest gender reveal ever".

Anas Marwah, a Syrian-Canadian YouTube star with 7.5 million followers, has gone viral after sharing his next-level gender reveal.

The social media influencer lives in the notoriously opulent (and somewhat excessive) Dubai with his wife Aayla and daughter Mila.

The family decided to light up the city's iconic Burj Khalifa when it came to revealing the sex of their second child.

The skyscraper is no regular building – it is in fact the world's tallest, standing at 829.8m with a staggering 163 floors.

A video shared on Anas' Instagram shows the over-the-top gender reveal in all its glory – and has already been viewed nearly a million times.

This YouTube couple have gone viral sharing "the world's biggest gender reveal". Photo / Supplied

The Burj Khalifa flashed pink and blue in the build-up to the big moment – including a silhouette of the couple – before a 10-second countdown flashed up on the side of the building.

When it reached zero, a pink line and a blue line wiggled all the way up to the peak of the building's spire then turned blue and words stated "It's a boy".

The clip then panned to the excited parents, clutching 2-year-old Mila throughout, and jumping for joy.

An extended 15-minute video of the showstopping stunt has also been shared on Anas' YouTube account, which shows him and Aayla dressing up for the occasion.

The tallest skyscraper in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, glowed blue to reveal the baby's gender. Photo / Supplied

Aayla wore a white gown embellished with feathers and sequins while Anas wore a casual checked grey suit. Both wore face masks to match their outfits.

Reaction to the lavish celebration has been huge. The couple's YouTube video has been viewed almost 10 million times in the past 24 hours and has received almost 200,000 comments.

Some wished the couple congratulations and labelled it the "most beautiful video".

However, Twitter users have branded it "nauseating ridiculousness", claiming the pair spent 350,000 United Arab Emirates Dirham - about NZ$140,000.