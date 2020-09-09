Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent time "shopping" themselves around to "all the major companies" before inking a deal with the streaming site - which is said to be worth a whopping $150 million.

The 59-year-old, who is also the co-CEO of the streaming company, praised the "smart" couple for considering all their options before signing a contract with his site, explaining that he believes they ultimately did a deal with Netflix because "we put together the best complete package".

"I'm so excited about that deal," Hastings said during an appearance on CNBC. "They're smart, they were shopping it around across all the major companies and I think we really put together the best complete package."

The billionaire businessman did not reveal which other companies the couple was in talks with, however Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, both have pre-existing relationships with other major entertainment giants, including Apple and Disney.

Advertisement

Indeed, the Duchess of Sussex's first job after she and Harry quit the royal family was as a narrator for the Disney+ documentary Elephants, which was released in April, while her husband revealed last year that he had partnered with Oprah Winfrey on a mental health project for Apple TV+.

However in August, Prince Harry made his debut on Netflix, appearing in Rising Phoenix, a documentary about the Paralympic Games that premiered on August 26. It is unclear whether he and Meghan had completed their deal with the streaming site when he took part in the film, or whether it was part of their incredibly lucrative contract.

Harry and Meghan 'shopped around' before signing Netflix deal, its CEO reveals. Photo / AP

While Hastings would not share any other information about the specifics of the deal - including how much Harry and Meghan received - he did tell CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin that he believes their content will be among "the most exciting" and "most viewed" on the site next year.

"It's going to be epic entertainment," he said, explaining: "We're going to do a wide range of entertainment with them. I can't tell you anymore than that about it at this point, but I think it will be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year."

Hastings did address rumours about whether former Suits star Meghan is planning to return to acting and make an appearance in the shows that she and Harry produce, insisting that the couple are entirely focused on "being producers" rather than on-screen talent.

"The real focus for them is on being producers and on building that production capacity," he insisted, while also noting that, despite their limited experience as producers, the couple has "developed a great eye for stories".

In a previous interview, Hastings' co-CEO Ted Sarandos, spoke of the duo's "pride" that Meghan and Harry had ultimately decided to sign a deal with their site, saying: 'We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."