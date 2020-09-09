As Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end, we take a look back at what was just a regular(ish) family in Calabasas, before they became one of the most famous families in the world.

But most importantly, we remind ourselves of what they looked like back in 2007.

Digging out photos of anybody from back then is a scary thought, but with various cosmetic procedures thrown into the mix, nothing is as shocking as the transformation each Kardashian/Jenner has undergone.

Let's kick it off with the one who started it all, Kris Jenner's first favourite child.

Kim

Kim has always had amazing bone structure – love or hate her, it's a fact. After learning how to shape her brows and nailing the art of contouring, she looks impeccable.

But let's not forget that Kim, along with the rest of her family, uses a lot of FaceTune.

Kim denied getting a nose job in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

In February 2019, she denied getting a nose job.

"I never had my nose done," Kim said. "Everyone thought I did, and I said, 'Wait until I have kids,' because your real features come out."

Despite questions over the years as to whether she has had bum implants, Kim says she has always had a naturally large bottom, and instead credits her ultra-hourglass figure to working out.

Khloe

Khloe has been the chameleon of the family, forever changing her hair and facial features.

After experimenting with cosmetic injectables, during the later years of the show, she said she didn't love the results of filler and Botox.

Khloe has arguably gone through the biggest transformation. Photo / Getty Images / Supplied

"I don't know if it's Botox or filler, I did one of them and my whole face went numb and I could not make (an expression)," she said. "I had to dissolve everything … I looked crazy and I still think the effects are, like, in there."

Khloe has also denied having a nose job, responding to a fan on Instagram in 2018 saying, "One day, I think I'll get one because I think about it every day. But I'm scared, so for now, it's all about contour."

Kourtney

If there is one sibling who hasn't changed that much, it's Kourtney.

The oldest Kardashian looks pretty much the same after 14 years. Photo / Getty Images

Her hair and make-up has definitely evolved, but if anything, it's the lighting on set of the show that has made her look younger.

Kendall

Like Kourtney, Kendall prefers the more natural look.

But when she started on the show she was just a kid, so the transformation was always going to be huge. Kendall has grown from that fresh-faced kid into one of the world's most bankable models.

Kendall Jenner grew up on the show along with her sister Kylie. Photo / Getty Images

While she's never admitted to any cosmetic procedures, many think she has had a nose job, and it's likely she has had some cheek and lip filler.

Kylie

Meanwhile Kylie, as the youngest of the family, has definitely had the biggest transformation. But can she credit it all to puberty? Not exactly.

Kylie's facial structure obviously changed a little through puberty, but the biggest noticeable difference is her lips.

In 2017 she finally admitted to getting fillers after feeling self-conscious about them.

Kylie Jenner admitted getting lip fillers after previously denying it. Photo / Getty Images

While it was a controversy, Kylie turned it into a billion-dollar business, becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, though she was stripped of that status in May this year.

After admitting to her lip filler, Kylie became a lot more candid about the work she has had done.

In February 2019, she said in an interview with Paper mag, "People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false… They don't understand what good hair and make-up and, like, fillers can really do. I mean, no. It's fillers. I'm not denying that."