The warm and comfy four-bedroom place that homed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern while she grew up and rose to prominence is on the market - and it could be yours.

Ardern's Morrinsville family home, built by her grandad, is on sale for $639,000.

With a woodburner and styled in 80s Lockwood timber tones, the home has been relocated down the road onto Thames St, and turned the opposite direction.

The spacious North-facing lounge enjoys the warmth of a heat pump and double glazing.

Taking to social media, Ardern revealed she was in the neighbourhood and talked about a fond childhood growing up in the family home.

"A quick drive by the house I grew up in," she wrote.

Ardern talked about the quirks of the house, including soft carpet in the bathroom.

"A little while ago it was moved to a new section and it threw me to see it facing a completely different way, but it's still the same lovely house that my Grandad helped build, that creaked in the night, had carpet in the bathroom, and that when you lit the fire was super hot upstairs and freezing everywhere else.

"Doesn't matter which way it's facing now, it was a lovely place to live."

The four-bedroom home comes with a fireplace, heat pump and double glazing. Photo / One Roof

Two years ago the house sold for just $356,000.

Ardern's former home comes with an office, a master bedroom with an en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe.

Ardern grew up in Morrinsville and Muripara when she was young.

The Prime Minister's visit came as she opened the town's new arts centre.

She said she was proud to come from such a great community.

"I am very proud to have come from Morrinsville and to have grown up here."

While she was an idealist, she believed her upbringing had contributed to her being a pragmatist as well.

"Ultimately though I think my appreciation and respect for other people's views, even when they are different to mine, hails from here as well."

It was something of a nostalgic homecoming for Ardern.

"I had a wonderful childhood and a wonderful upbringing here and I credit a huge amount of that to the education I had at this school as well."

View Ardern's former home here.