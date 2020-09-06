Gordon Ramsay isn't shy when it comes to arguments in the kitchen, but now the celebrity chef has come under fire for supposedly stealing a Sydney chef's signature recipe.

Ramsay shared a video on his Instagram page last week, showing him serving up a Vietnamese braised pork carbonara with an egg yolk, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

But the post quickly came to the attention of Sydney chef Mitch Orr, who claims it's a "rip-off" of one of the most popular dishes on the menu at his former restaurant in Rushcutters Bay, ACME - macaroni with pig's head and egg yolk, inspired by a Filipino dish called sisig (pig's head).

Orr left a brief comment on the post, writing "looks familiar mate" which gathered support from fellow chefs, both local and international. But he didn't leave it there.

Orr told Emerald City, "People don't really own recipes but it is standard etiquette to give credit where credit is due.

"Gordon is one of the biggest chefs in the world with over 9 million followers on social media – the right thing to do is to credit where the inspiration for the dish came from."

Orr got in touch with fellow chef Michael Dabbs, who works for Ramsay and was also tagged in the Instagram post.

Dabbs had eaten the famed ACME dish when visiting Sydney three years earlier.

"I haven't heard anything from Gordon himself, but I have been in contact with the chef he tagged who agreed the [pasta] was too similar not to have given me credit for," Orr said.