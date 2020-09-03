If you're a parent, you know celebrating Father's Day with your own dad can often gets overlooked - and the Prime Minister has admitted she's no exception.

Speaking to Fletch, Vaughan and Megan on ZM, she revealed she's been too busy thinking about celebrating with Clarke to plan much for her own dad, Ross.



"You know how this works - when you've got a toddler it's not like they've really got a game plan for Father's Day."

The hosts pointed out that she couldn't exactly send 2-year-old Neve off to the shops for a Father's Day gift.



But Ardern hasn't forgotten about her dad, revealing she's heading back to her hometown over the weekend.

"I won't forget Ross, in fact I am actually in Morrinsville this weekend."

"I haven't ruined it on air. He definitely knows I'm coming, I'm going to open a new part of the school at Morrinsville College."

When asked how she felt about recently being named the world's second best thinker by British magazine Prospect, Ardern didn't have much to say.

"I did see that, I just wasn't sure what you wanted me to say about it," she told the hosts.

She wouldn't say whether Kiwis could expect to head into level 1 lockdown soon, but encouraged everyone to tune in at 1pm to find out.

"We've only been in level 2 for five days up in Auckland," she said.

"And up in Auckland we do want to be careful."