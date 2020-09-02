A top doctor has pleaded with people to skip kissing and suggests wearing a mask while having sex with a new partner.

Canada's chief public health officer made the plea on Wednesday while recommending sexual activity should be done solo as it remains the lowest-risk sexual option during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

While there's little chance of catching Covid-19 from sexual fluids, Dr Theresa Tam says sexual activity increases the risk of contracting the virus, especially from kissing.

"Sexual health is an important part of our overall health. However, sex can be complicated in the time of Covid-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for Covid-19," she wrote in a statement.

"Like other activities during Covid-19 that involve physical closeness, there are some things you can do to minimise the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus.

"The lowest-risk sexual activity during Covid-19 involves yourself alone. If you choose to engage in an in-person sexual encounter with someone outside of your household or close contacts bubble, there are some steps you can take to reduce your risk.

"The most important step is to establish a trusting relationship with your sexual partner."

Top doctors are asking people to wear masks during sex. Photo / 123rf

Dr Tam suggests people skip kissing and face-to-face contact, limiting alcohol and substances that may impact you making safe decisions and being aware whether your partner may fit in higher risk category such as being overweight, elderly or immune-compromised.

"Canadians can find ways to enjoy physical intimacy while safeguarding the progress we have all made containing Covid-19."

As of September 1, Canada had 129,425 reported Covid-19 cases, including 9132 deaths.