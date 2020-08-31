Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has revealed how he's remembering her on the 23rd anniversary of her death.

He shared a glimpse of one of the ways his family marks the day, according to People magazine.

"My first family duty on 31 August. Never forgotten," Charles wrote on Twitter along with a photo of the Spencer family flag raised to half-mast at Althorp on Monday.

Diana grew up at Althorp House in Northamptonshire. The home has been in the family for over 500 years and is now the home of her brother and his family. It's also the site of Diana's grave.

My first family duty on 31 August. Never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/onDcMikvqw — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) August 31, 2020

Diana, beloved around the world, died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997 and still stands as one of the most prominent figures of the 20th century.

Spencer told People in 2017 that his sister had a "genius for people and she could connect with anyone".

Diana's brother Charles Spencer shared a tribute to his sister. Photo / Getty Images

Diana was known for breaking barriers on AIDS and HIV, tackling landmines and advocating for the homeless.

"She could make any person, whether they were the grandest or the most humble, totally at ease," Spencer said.

"It's an incredible gift."