Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly already annoyed their new Montecito neighbours with constant paparazzi flooding the area.

The move to ritzy Montecito, California, was supposed to enable the couple to live a quieter life, but locals are said to not be very happy about the move and the impact on the area.

Helicopters reportedly fly up to four times a day trying to snap an image of the couple and their son Archie.

Paparazzi are also prominent on the ground, nearby their home as well as the local shopping centre, insiders claim.

Harry and Meghan have previously filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles paparazzi agencies, claiming they flew drones over their home in an attempt to capture shots of them.

However, it seems they are unable to escape their grasps even in the suburban area, with store owners in the area being asked if they have seen the couple and locals being hounded.

While Harry was said to have first "hated" Los Angeles, he is now reportedly happier since relocating an hour out of town to Santa Barbara.

An insider stated that Meghan, however, fell in love with the neighbourhood a long time ago: "Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture."

After quitting the royal family in January, the couple temporarily moved to Canada before fleeing to LA before the coronavirus crisis took hold.