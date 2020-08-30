Prince Harry is "loving" life in the US and wants to teach his son Archie to play rugby league in the garden outside his $20 million mansion.

Harry, 35, spoke to staff and volunteers for the Rugby Football League on a virtual call from his new home in Santa Barbara where he lives with Meghan Markle and their son Archie, writes the Daily Mail.

He told them he was "loving" life in the US. "It's fantastic."

Harry joked that it was "impossible" to find rugby balls in the US.

"What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can get Archie involved with the game ... I've got a little bit of space outside which we're fortunate enough to have.

"I need to get him playing some rugby league, but I am unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son outside as I know so many people haven't had that chance in the last five months."

He added that Archie was the couple's "number one priority".

"Then our work is our second priority to play our part to make the world a better place."

Harry said he was aware that some people were "stuck in high rise blocks of flats and can't even see outside space", and added that "these last five months play a huge part in the next five-10 years as far as mental health is concerned".

Harry wants to share his love of the game with his son Archie. Photo / Supplied

"This is why again I think that the Rugby League community and any community who have spent time together need to know what they're looking out for."

He went on to say: "You may be fine, you may have a garden, you may have a space, you may be feeling wow this is really hard, but take that moment and go 'wow, if it's hard for me, how must it be for other people as well'."

Harry also revealed he wanted to head back to the UK for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup next year.

"I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for Covid."

The video was released in honour of Rugby League's 125th birthday.