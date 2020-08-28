A teenager who was on his deathbed after vaping for six months says he has been left with the lungs of an 80-year-old smoker.
Ewan Fisher spent weeks in intensive care when he was 16, after his lungs failed the night before his final high school exams.
He spent 10 weeks fighting for his life in hospital, The Sun reports.
Ewan needed an artificial lung in order to survive in hospital.
Now, aged 19, he has the lungs of an 80-year-old lifelong smoker and wants others to be aware of the risks of vaping.
Read More
- Get 'em off the stinkies: Is vaping really that bad? - NZ Herald
- Cigarette sales down as vaping up, End Smoking NZ says, but Smokefree 2025 target won't be met ...
- Vaping law passes: Advertising banned, flavours restricted and illegal for under 18s - NZ Heral...
- One in four teens vapers have never smoked tobacco, study finds - NZ Herald
- Mystery lung illness linked to vaping. Health officials investigating nearly 100 possible cases...
- Waikato private school helping 70 students battle vaping addictions - NZ Herald
The teen, who was an aspiring boxer, says he took up vaping to help him stop smoking and to boost his fitness.
He used to practise boxing but now struggles to go up a flight of stairs and says his 65-year-old grandfather is fitter than him.
He's also put on 31kg since going to the hospital at 16.
The teen, from Nottingham, UK, says the ordeal is also to blame for mental health issues.
"I wouldn't even say they're at 60 per cent," Ewan said, referring to his lungs.
"I used to be really healthy. I used to run every night and I can't do anything any more. When it's hot it messes with my lungs. I'm on steroids to help them cope."
"My life's changed massively," he said. "When I was in hospital they said I had the lungs of an 80-year-old lifelong smoker and I'd only vaped for five or six months."
His family has released photos showing his time in intensive care in hospital.
He now travels around the UK talking to children about he dangers of vaping. He's had to give up his professional boxing dreams and is now hoping to train towards becoming an accountant.
He says the flavours make vaping particularly attractive to teens.
"When I went into the hospital they took my vape and I was vaping blue flush (blackberry flavour) and I had a rhubarb and custard one too.
"It's that sort of stuff that got me addicted. Those sweet flavours are addictive and they entice young people."