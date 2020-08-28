Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been slammed for continuing to use her royal title after saying people should be "linked not ranked" in an interview with activist Gloria Steinem.

Meghan, 39, spoke about her love for the phrase in a "backyard chat" with Steinem, revealing she wears it on a bracelet given to her by the activist, according to the Daily Mail.

But some on Twitter quickly accused Meghan of hypocrisy, wondering how she could promote equality during an interview in which she used her royal title.

"She should not spout off about being linked and ranked, if [she is] going to use a rank title,' one person tweeted. 'Just go back to plain Meghan Markle, actress."

Another wrote: "Meghan and Harry talking about 'linked not ranked blah blah' but still holding on to their titles what a joke."

Another added, a little more harshly: "Linked not ranked? Deep nonsense (woke) is what Meghan trades in. And lies. Does Steinem really not know how Markle plotted, schemed and seduced an unattractive halfwit to marry into the British Royal Family for fame, money and the opportunity to schmooze with hasbeens and hacks?"

Meghan's written Q&A with Steinem was published by female empowerment platform Makers Women with the byline "Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex".

"Have no problem of Meghan urging people to vote (esp. women), but this "are linked not ranked"... yet MAKERS put Meghan's title The Duchess of Sussex next to her name," one person commented.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been accused of "hypocrisy" for using a well-known feminist phrase. Photo / Getty Images

Others questioned whether the "linked not ranked" reference was a stab at the monarchy.

"Women linked not ranked. Def a dig. But coming from Duchess Meghan ya gotta laugh."

The women discussed gender equality during the interview, as Gloria referred to Native American culture in which "women were equal" in a "system of balance".

Meghan then showed off her bracelets, which were designed by Gloria to raise funds for Feminist.com and feature the phrase: "Imagine we are linked, not ranked".

"I love this," the Duchess said. "It means everything to me on every level; we are linked not ranked."

Steinem responded: "And I thank you for understanding that rank is less important than being linked. That's a big thing."

But although some accused Meghan of hypocrisy, after she praised the bracelets, several Twitter users said they had sold out within minutes of the interview going live.