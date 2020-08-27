A new role-playing trend on TikTok where young people reenact the trauma of the Holocaust has been slammed as "trauma porn" and "hurtful and offensive".

Posted using the hashtag #holocaustchallenge, users share videos of themselves with fake bruises, wearing clothes that Jews were ordered to wear by the Nazis.

Users have tried to justify the trend, claiming to "educate" viewers about the horrors of the Holocaust and Nazi death camps but critics have hit out, calling the stunts insensitive.

Auschwitz Museum - the museum at the site of the former Nazi concentration camp - said many videos were "beyond the border of trivialisation of history".

@tiktokcreators the pain and disgust I feel is unparalleled, there’s so many #pov trends glorifying on traumatic subjects for views or out of pure ignorance. THE HOLOCAUST AND THOSE WHO SUFFERED AND CONTINUE TO ARE NOT A TEND. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/b8B1kjXEOh — Patricia🏳️‍🌈✡️ (@Mowgli_Lincoln) August 26, 2020

"The 'victims' trend on TikTok can be hurtful and offensive. Some videos are dangerously close or already beyond the border of trivialisation of history.

"But we should discuss this not to shame and attack young people whose motivation seem very diverse. It's an educational challenge."

But we should discuss this not to shame & attack young people whose motivation seem very diverse. It's an educational challenge. pic.twitter.com/CB4Ve2uRUK — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 26, 2020

An 81-year-old man who was a young child when he was held at two different concentration camps said the videos and trend trivialised the Holocaust.

"If their families have been involved in what my family had been involved in, they would see the horror of it," Dr Martin Stern MBE told Metro UK.

"It's no excuse to think that you're 'entertaining' or doing something good. Ignorance is no excuse for behaving in a deeply immoral way."

Marc Cave, the CEO of the UK National Holocaust Museum, said the videos were "demeaning" to victims and survivors of the Nazi genocide, in which approximately six million Jewish people died.

He described the video challenge as "trauma porn" and "facile, puerile role play".

"If they want to spread awareness, work with Holocaust educators like ourselves," he added.

I don’t care who you are or whatever your “reason” is for participating in the Holocaust teen on tiktok you are a disgusting human being. Go to a museum if you wanna educate yourself. This is a mockery of the victims and their families and you should be ashamed! — Hayley Samulski😁🙃 (@Blankets_Rsoft) August 24, 2020

Despite it being labelled a trend, thousands have taken to Twitter asking for the TikTok trend to stop.

"I'm sad this has become something people think is okay to practice their makeup and acting abilities with," one person wrote.

"This is the suffering of millions."

The Holocaust saw the genocide of six million European Jews people and more than a million people were killed at Auschwitz between 1940 and 1945.