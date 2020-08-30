The booming collagen trend is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon - with Kiwi favourite Lewis Road Creamery today releasing their very own collagen-infused milk.

Collagen, the protein found in skin and other connective tissues, has in recent years become a popular supplement for treating joint pain, brittle hair and nails, helping reduce post-partum hair loss and more.

The skin firming ingredient is already found in powder or capsule form, yoghurt, coffee creamers, gummies, and even collagen-infused matcha green tea powder.

The market has continued to grow globally with the collagen industry being predicted to reach US$7.5 billion (NZ$11.2 billion) by 2027 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Advertisement

Lewis Road Creamery is the latest to get on board with the collagen trend, launching the first collagen-enriched milk in New Zealand.

They've partnered with Kiwi collagen brand Jeuneora to add bovine collagen to fresh Jersey milk.

Their milk contains 5g of collagen in every 250ml of milk, and apparently the collagen won't make a difference to the taste or texture of your milk.

Pour it over your cereal, slosh it in to a cup of tea or even use it in baking.

Lewis Road noticed the trend towards consumer demand for bigger health benefits from natural foods and decided to get on board.

Now you can have collagen with your cereal. Photo / Supplied

Lewis Road Creamery general manager Nic O'Rourke says, "We're super-charging fresh milk so you can get a dose of high-quality collagen without even having to think about it."

Monique Kaminski from Jeuneora says the collagen is one specifically used to support joint health.

"It took some clever thinking to marry the two components without affecting either the high-quality collagen or Lewis Road's gorgeous fresh Jersey milk. We're delighted it's now ready to launch," she says.