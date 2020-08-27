A wedding planner has been left in tears of laughter after a couple's cake for the big day came back from makers horribly wrong.

While brides and grooms can often be picky, on this occasion the cake maker was clearly at fault after stuffing up the words that feature on top of the cake.

The bride and groom decided to get their cake from a cheaper store to cut costs, but their plan backfired.

A photo of the cake was shared online by the wedding planner who, after spotting the mistake, urged people to hire professional bakers instead of trying to cut costs.

Uploading the photo to the popular Face Palm forum, the wedding planner wrote: "This is why you hire professionals. This cake was supposed to spell Wiser Wedding. "

"This will be their wedding horror story for sure."

Instead of the cake spelling "Wiser Wedding", it came back "Why's there a wedding?" in bright green lettering.

Oops!

The post has since gone viral with a number of people commenting on the baking fail.

One replied: "Honestly, I think I'd find this just hilarious and get tonnes of photos with it and show it off to everyone!"

Another said: "That takes the cake."

A third wrote: "Great talking point though."