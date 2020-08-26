An Australian man who claims to be the secret illegitimate son of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles has publicly released his correspondence with the royal couple for the first time.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 54, believes he lived with Camilla until he was about 18 months old, and was then adopted out to his parents, Karen and David Day.

Dorante-Day says Charles and Camilla met in 1965 and he was born the following year, after a period of nine months during which Camilla "disappeared" and Charles was sent off to Australia.

The man's adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest, worked for the Queen and Prince Philip and were allegedly well respected and trusted within the royal family.

Advertisement

Now Dorante-Day has released the first letter he sent to Charles and Camilla in 2012, where he raised the claims for the first time.

Dorante-Day says there is a resemblance between what he (left) and Prince Charles (right) both looked like in their younger years. Photo / Simon Charles Dorante-Day / Facebook

"The letter below is the one I wrote to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2012," he wrote.

"I had a Family Lawyer review the letter - he made no changes.

"It was hand delivered by Detective Inspector David Smith of SO14 to Prince Charles' Private Secretary, for which I have a receipt, and time of delivery."

In it, Dorante-Day says to the royal couple he is sure they're his parents.

"I have been in search of the identity of my natural parents for as long as I can remember but in earnest researching and investigating for the last 15 years," he wrote.

"This combination of historical research, remembered events and statements, investigation and approaching Government resources continually points in one direction; that of yourselves.

"This direction is reinforced by the genetic and physical structure not only of my six children but also that I see in myself daily.

Advertisement

"It was only when I started having children that I really started to question who my parents were and mainly through their features that I have been re-assured that this direction is correct and that you are my parents."

An Australian man who claims to be the secret illegitimate son of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles has publicly released his correspondence with the royal couple for the first time.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day firmly believes Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are his biological parents. Photo / Simon Charle Dorante-Day / Facebook

Dorante-Day then went on to outline concerns that his Australian wife, Dr Elvianna Dorante-Day, and children were being targeted over their claims.

"Subsequently, because of these types of incidents, I have also enlisted the assistance of a legal firm who are willing to represent me in this endeavour should this letter prove to be ineffectual," he wrote at the end.

"Furthermore, I am also aware that as I was adopted there is a legislative obligation for me to give my consent to my natural parents for them to contact me. Given this opportunity in an informed manner, I would gladly give my consent."

Dorante-Day never received a response from the royal couple.

However, he hasn't given up hope.

Advertisement

Dorante-Day has filed legal proceedings in Australia's High Court to prove he is Charles and Camilla's son and the case is currently being assessed, he says.

"This is most explosive thing that's ever happened to the palace," he told New Idea earlier this year.

Spotted this image on the Spanish newspaper La Verdad. Interesting comparison! Funny how they "say" oh, it's only... Posted by Simon Charles Dorante-Day on Thursday, 30 May 2019

"It's definitely the most significant step I've taken so far – I've had to force a deadline, hold them to a date, because we need answers."

Court staff reportedly laughed it off when he first filed papers but the man is adamant his "40-year search" will lead him to the truth.

Dorante-Day says the royal family would have found out about the court case before Christmas and has no doubt it came up during Megxit negotiations.

"While the whole world was thinking they were talking about Harry, we believe this legal battle would've also been on the agenda and discussed," he said.

Advertisement

Clarence House told the Mirror they "did not have any comment to make on the story".