Most of my reading time at the moment is taken up by either illustrating for my next book deadline or reading to my 20-month-old daughter, Nova. Although I miss reading novels, I am relishing this chance to be completely immersed in the world of picture books and know it won't last forever. So here is a selection of what Nova and I are reading at the moment.



Small in the City, by Sydney Smith



This beautiful book has a pleasingly tall format, which I like when reading to a kid. Sydney Smith's illustrations capture that feeling of insignificance I experienced in big cities like Calgary or London. The storytelling is masterfully done, maintaining suspense until the very end. This is one Mum definitely enjoyed more than toddler.



Yoga Babies, by Fearne Cotton and Sheena Dempsey



This book has been a firm favourite in our house for a while now. The writing and the illustrations are well matched and create a cohesive, fun experience. And considering the number of times I have read this to Nova (over and ... over again) it is especially important that the writing is pleasing to say aloud. Without any parental prompting, Nova can now do several yoga moves. A brilliant parent and daughter read.



Abigail and the Birth of the Sun, by Matthew Cunningham and Sarah Wilkins



We gave this to Nova for Christmas and it has been on rotation for most storytimes. As a former geochemistry student, I knew I would love a book that explored this huge topic. I've often wondered how I would illustrate this subject and love how Sarah Wilkins has approached it with such a full colour, contrasting palette. Her work is so engaging and we spend a lot of time spotting the cat, as well as the native New Zealand bird species.



The Secret of Black Rock, by Joe Todd-Stanton



I have loved this book ever since I saw the cover on Instagram. Every time I read it, I feel that same sense of excitement I get when beginning a computer/video game. The world is immersive and illustration style is so very appealing to me. Nova on the other hand doesn't have a lot of patience for it - but being fair to the book and her, the target age is obviously much older than 20 months! We still both get enjoyment from reading it, though, as there are lots of creatures to spot that distract her while I dive back into the story.



Monkey on the Run, by Leo Timmers



We thoroughly love all things Leo Timmers in this household and I was lucky enough to meet him and partake in a workshop when he came to New Zealand. Gus' Garage and Who's Driving are absolute staples in Nova's reading world and have been since she was 2 or 3 months old. This book is equally as gorgeous, and the characters have such appeal to this young age group. Nova delights at all the funny chaos that ensues. I think the challenge for me is that it is a wordless book; at the end of a long day, I often struggle to come up with a read-aloud narrative. But that is a small price to pay for Leo's illustrations.

