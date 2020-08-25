A royal biographer has slammed Meghan's critics as "morons" and says they should focus on Prince Andrew's "horrendous mess" instead.

Omid Scobie, the co-author of the biography Finding Freedom, tweeted criticism of the Duke of York which quickly went viral, according to the Daily Mail.

"Would love to occasionally see the tears and energy these morons spend on a non-working royal used on Prince Andrew's horrendous mess. Or is there nothing worse than a woman of colour with a voice?" he wrote.

Andrew stepped down from public duties after he was slammed for failing to show remorse for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, and for the sex offender's alleged victims.

The controversial biography reveals intimate details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and exposes the rift between Harry, Meghan and the rest of the royals.

It addresses the rift between William and Harry as well as the strained relationship between their wives. Meghan and Harry claim they haven't been interviewed for the book.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair that the authors of Finding Freedom may be the "only winners" from its publication. The book reached number one on Amazon's bestseller on the day of its release for pre-order.

Scobie's comments come after Meghan's plea to women across the US to vote in the upcoming presidential election. Meghan shared her stance last week when she addressed viewers at the When All Women Vote Couch Party, an online event organised by Michelle Obama.

Her appearance at the summit comes after a series of speeches she's made to become more politically active, as she's reportedly become "frustrated" she wasn't able to be involved in politics while working as a senior royal.

Meanwhile, Andrew has kept away from the spotlight after stepping down last November. He was even excluded from photographs released for his daughter Princess Beatrice's wedding.

His accuser Virginia Roberts recently made headlines once again claiming Andrew played a "guessing game" with Epstein's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell about her age when she was just 17, then comparing her to his daughters.

Roberts spoke out in a documentary, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, claiming she met Andrew in London. She described him as "an abuser" and "not the prince from the fairy tale stories you read".

Prince Andrew has denied he had any kind of sexual contact or relationship with her.