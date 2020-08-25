Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans is positive that Facebook has "shadow-banned" him from the platform.

The former My Kitchen Rules judge told his fans his "reach is disappearing by the day".

He says it's because of a "shadow-ban" - when a social media platform makes someone's content hard to find instead of blocking them.

On Friday he told his fans to share his posts with their friends so they could still see his content.

"My reach is disappearing by the day as they shadow ban my page ... which is why I invite you to share as you all can have a much farther reach than I can."

Advertisement

It's believed that a shadow-banned account won't appear in searches unless the full username is entered, or appear in hashtag searches.

Facebook previously denied the practice, but the company has reportedly patented a shadow-banning method.

The platform has taken steps to limit the spread of misinformation in recent months.

It comes after Evans' controversial documentary The Magic Pill was removed from Netflix at the end of its contract.

Facebook is taking action against Pete Evans' claims about coronavirus. Photo / Supplied

It copped heavy backlash from health experts since its release in 2017 for suggesting that the Paleo diet can cure cancer, autism, diabetes and heart disease.

Now anyone who tries to access the film gets a "404 Not Found" page.

Evans has been part of several controversies since being fired by Channel Seven earlier in the year for his views.

He claimed in July that coronavirus was a "f***ing hoax" and that the pandemic "doesn't compare to what is happening in the world on a large scale".

Advertisement

He also urged people to ignore government safety guidelines such as wearing masks in public.

Evans has also claimed he's immune to the virus and has blamed the health crisis on 5G.