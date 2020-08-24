The Duke of Sussex will not join his wife in campaigning on US election voting, Britain's Daily Telegraph has learned, amid concern over the Royal Family becoming too closely embroiled in politics.

The duke, who unlike his wife cannot vote in America, will not contribute publicly to her latest mission to urge her fellow citizens to vote, out of respect for his family's position on the global stage.

On Thursday, the duchess joined an online summit about the importance of voter participation, urging women to vote for "change" in comments widely interpreted as a boost for the Democrat cause ahead of the US presidential election.

The decision to speak on the topic, billed ahead of time as "non-partisan", has left the couple open to questions about their involvement in politics: a firm no-go area for members of the British royal family.

The duchess, who has recently spoken about feeling "voiceless", has now joined two events intended to persuade people to vote, and is expected to do more in the coming weeks and months.

A source said the events, which were not in support of one party, represented a level of political engagement with which the duchess, who will be voting in the US election, "feels comfortable".

The duke will not campaign out of respect for his family's position on the global stage. Photo / Getty Images

They added the appearances should not be considered a "warm up" and, despite predictions, insisted there are no plans "at this stage" for the duchess to become involved in the Democrat cause.

While the Sussexes often work together on their key causes, last week undertaking a video call on the power of social media and handing out supplies to vulnerable school children in LA, the duke will not this time be joining his wife.

The source said the duke, who cannot vote in the US, would not be speaking on current American politics, with "family convention" making it "not appropriate for him".

The decision will no doubt prove welcome reassurance for Buckingham Palace, with the Sussexes' political activities a potential diplomatic minefield.

When the duke and duchess left the royal family in January, the palace said in a statement that the couple had "made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty".