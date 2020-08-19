COMMENT:

If the latest reports are to be believed, a beloved but controversial A-lister with an extremely famous spouse has designs on the White House. And no, I'm not talking about Kanye West. Apparently Meghan Markle is contemplating a jump into the political arena.

According to one friend, the newly repatriated Duchess of Sussex, whose maternal ancestors were slaves in Georgia, is deeply moved by the Black Lives Matter movement and "hasn't ruled out a career in politics".

"I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions," is the view of Lady Colin Campbell, royal biographer and gossip hound. "I've been told that one day she wants to run for president."

Sounds absurd? With Trump in the Situation Room, nothing is absurd. And you know what? She could do it.

Wangling her way into the Democratic Party wouldn't be too difficult. She's young, beautiful, huge on social media and "woke AF", as the kids say. She'd have the backing of the Clinton machine, as Hillary is a confirmed stan. Plus she shares a birthday with Barack Obama. Kismet. More than that, Meghan has all the right qualities to flourish. Alongside her genuinely impressive Democratic credentials here are a few that would play well in Washington:

An eye for the cameras Everywhere and at all times.

Ruthlessness When an old friend, the Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, was recently accused of racism, Meghan reportedly dropped her like a dozy slip fielder. "Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke," said one close source. That sounds like a congresswoman in the making to me because there are no true pals in the swamp. As someone once said, if you want a friend in DC, get a dog. Fortunately Meghan already has one, a rather winsome labrador, Pula. And of course a poodle named Harry.

Ladder-climbing Umm, yes.

Hypocrisy Lecturing society on its shortcomings from the comfort of a gilded perch is practically a constitutional obligation in the world capital of grand empty gestures. Meghan has been known to issue climate emergency jeremiads and then bounce on to a private jet for a weekend on the French Riviera. The liberal plutocrats of Georgetown will doff their caps at such expert humbug.

A taste for assisted luxury The key to success in Washington is to live a life of sybaritic splendour on someone else's dime. Anyone who is anyone has a benefactor, some rich industrialist perhaps, or a wealthy media conglomerate. If you really hit the big time, though, then the public purse ultimately provides your chopper, limo and secret service protection, which for the Sussexes would surely be a welcome resumption of normal service.

Annoying Trump Irked by comments she made about him during his election campaign, the president bestowed upon Meghan his favourite sexist epithet: "nasty". In modern Democratic politics, being trash-talked by Trump is a badge of honour, a sign that you are elect, and electable.

Speaking truth to power Meghan fought her way out of the vipers' den that is Kensington Palace and told centuries of tradition where to go: Capitol Hill should be a breeze.

Might having a British royal in Congress or even the White House be an odd fit for an explicitly anti-monarchist republic? Ordinarily yes. But Meghan's feud with the Windsors and hegira from Buck House give her a renegade status; she's the radical princess. And how quintessentially American to have entered the British monarchy and then flounced out by staging a loud and huffy revolution. Truly the spirit of Jefferson lives. So, President Markle? I'm not saying it's going to happen, but she's a better bet than Kanye.



Written by: Josh Glancy

© The Times of London

