Kiwis who love the combination of ginger beer, chocolate and caramel have finally had their dreams come true.

Whittaker's has come together with Australia's iconic Bundaberg to create a new limited edition Whittaker's Brewed Ginger Caramel chocolate block.

Chocolate and ginger beer lovers will able to get their hands on this delicious treat next week, as it will hit the shelves on Monday.

The new flavour combines velvety ginger caramel, encased in Whittaker's super smooth Creamy Milk chocolate.

The decadent ginger caramel filling is made from Bundaberg's ginger brew that is used to make its much-loved ginger beer, without the fizz.

Fans are already keen to try the new chocolate block after it was announced on Facebook this morning, with one person labelling it a "snack combination of epic proportions".

Another added: "Oh this sounds absolutely delicious", while another wrote: "This is my idea of heaven!"

However, others have said they weren't sure how they felt about the mixed combo.

In a statement, the companies said the partnership reflects the special nature of the transtasman relationship, the synergy between these two family-owned brands, and the resilience of both in working together virtually to create an exciting new product at such a challenging time.

Whittaker's co-chief operating officer, Holly Whittaker, says the two brands' equally strong focus on quality was important to both in deciding to collaborate on product development.

"Whittaker's is proud to use only the finest ingredients and make all of our chocolate at our one factory in Porirua, which enables us to control quality from roasting the cocoa beans ourselves to the finished products," Whittaker said.

"Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' similar approach in using locally grown ginger and even growing and harvesting some of its own ginger, sourcing only the best ingredients and making its products locally fits perfectly with our ethos."

Bundaberg CEO John McLean, who is the son in law of founder Cliff Fleming, said the partnership with Whittaker's was another milestone in the company's history.

Introducing our NEW Brewed Ginger Caramel Block. In stores from Monday for a limited time! Posted by Whittaker's Chocolate Lovers on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

It will be their first collaboration with another brand on a product to be widely distributed in supermarkets across Australia and New Zealand, McLean said.

"Both family businesses have a long-standing commitment to excellence and are entrenched in the transtasman way of life.

"It makes sense for Australia's best soft-drink and New Zealand's Most Trusted Brand to join forces, particularly during a time when consumers are looking for affordable ways to treat themselves," he added.

"We're very proud to be a part of this collaboration. We hope this will encourage Aussies and Kiwis to get together with loved ones to share some special moments, great food and delicious brews – while socially distancing, of course."