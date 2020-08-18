An influencer couple are giving their followers the chance to win sperm, promoting a giveaway competition on their Instagram account.

Allie and Sam are a married same-sex couple from Canada who have more than 200,000 Instagram followers and 24,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In a post over the weekend they announced they had partnered with a sperm bank to "help one of you grow your family".

To be in the running all you had to do was follow Allie and Sam's Instagram account, the sperm bank's Instagram account as well as liking the post and tagging friends.

"Winner will receive 1 vial of donor sperm (of your choice) from @fairfaxcryobank + free shipping," the caption read, with the competition only open to Canadian residents.

The competition has since attracted more than 8000 responses, with many people excited by the opportunity to help start their family.

"My fiancee and I are looking to start a family. However, with the ridiculous prices fertility clinics charge it's looking very slim," one person commented.

"Please use your public platform to show how hard it is for LGBTQ+ couples to start a family via this route."

"We just started our IVF process. This would be a dream/big time saving in the already huge bill," another said.

Screenshots of the competition were shared on Twitter by @jakewhosagirl who tweeted: "Imagine telling a child that they came from an Instagram giveaway."

She also added that as a lesbian she was "so glad sperm banks exist" but wanted to comment on the "absolutely wild nature of doing spon con for a sperm bank".

hello sorry i have terrible news my girlfriend is obsessed with the worst ig lesbian influencers and she just informed me that they are doing a SPERM DONOR GIVEAWAY pic.twitter.com/iGJlfJwhxu — Jake Arlow (@jakewhosagirl) August 15, 2020

also i think they are terrible in the way that i think late stage capitalism is terrible — queer ppl shouldn’t have to do spon to create a family :))) — Jake Arlow (@jakewhosagirl) August 17, 2020

Others too had similar thoughts:

This is odd, but sperm is expensive so I get it. My main concern is are people just getting a random vial or do they get a credit and get to pick their donor? That really makes all of the difference here. — Meg #BLM🏳️‍🌈 (@socolime1) August 15, 2020