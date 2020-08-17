Maybe holding hands just isn't Melania Trump's thing.

The United States First Lady has once again appeared to refuse to hold the hand of her husband, Donald.

The pair and son Barron were seen stepping down from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday (US time) after returning to Washington DC.

Footage shows the President and First Lady making their way down the plane's stairs, with Donald twice attempting to grab Melania's hand. However, both times, she pulls her hand away.

Melania, 50, was holding a handbag with her left hand, and she pulled it in closer to herself as he attempted to hold her hand.

Social media was abuzz over the apparent snub.

The President and First Lady disembark from Air Force One.

One Twitter user joked the First Lady is "voting for Biden", while another tweeted "Welcome to the resistance" on a post featuring the Air Force One footage.

Ouch. I guess Melania’s renegotiated prenup doesn’t require her to hold hands with Donald.pic.twitter.com/iO0Raid4sl — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 17, 2020

Hard not to notice Trump repeatedly trying to hold Melania’s hand on their way down the steps and her having none of it https://t.co/SXwkhgUagh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2020

Some Twitter users leapt to Melania's defence, explaining she couldn't hold his hand because she was carrying her handbag and negotiating the stairs.

"It looks like she needed her hand to hold down her dress as it was blowing up. After the stairs, she switched her hand holding the purse so she could hold his hand on the way to the helicopter," JJ tweeted.

It's not the first time the President has been snubbed when trying to hold the First Lady's hand.

In May 2017, Melania batted Trump's hand away after they landed in Tel Aviv, refusing to hold his hand as they greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu.

The next day, the President was again rebuffed after the couple flew to Rome.

It even happened when Donald and Melania arrived in Washington on the eve of his inauguration in 2017.

She REALLY didn’t want to hold his hand... pic.twitter.com/CWUeDlN6RE — Albert MacGloan ➐ (@AlbertMacGloan) April 24, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump and Melania have landed in Tel Aviv. POTUS goes to hold her hand - she slaps it away! So, tell us how you really feel! 😂 pic.twitter.com/b0dfQSxDcx — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 22, 2017

First the swat, then the hair tuck...



Melania is not about holding hands this week:https://t.co/KMaiAGanm6 — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) May 23, 2017