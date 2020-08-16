A US boy who has languished in state care for six years has issued a heartbreaking plea to find a family, after his brother was adopted last year.

Nine-year-old Jordan from Oklahoma was being interviewed by a local news channel when he made his plea and the video has gone viral, leading to a massive influx of Americans wanting to adopt him.

Responding to a reporter from KFOR asking where he would go if he could go anywhere in the world, brave Jordan replied that he would go to "an adoption party for a home".

Jordan's plea saw thousand of families offer him a home. Photo / Supplied

Last year his brother Braison was adopted and after six years in the care of the state, Jordan knows exactly what he wants.

"Mom and dad. Or just a mom. Or just a dad – I don't really care."

"The reason it's important is because so I could have some people to talk to anytime I need to," said Jordan.

"I hope one of y'all pick me."

Hours after Jordan's story was broadcast, families from across the US contacted Oklahoma authorities to offer him a home.

Jordan and his brother Braison (L) three years ago. Photo / Supplied

An official told KFOR that more than 5000 adoption submissions have been received and staff were working overtime to vet potential families.

"I'm in the process of reading through those profiles to select a family to try to move forward with," Christopher Marlowe said.

Jordan has "been through a whole lot compared to most of our kids" and in the past families have withdrawn their applications after details of his issues were disclosed, Marlowe added.

Jordan isn't aware that his story has touched so many people, with authorities keeping it from him to avoid getting his hopes up.

"I'm really excited about this and very hopeful this is going to be the breakthrough we needed to find this kid a home," Marlowe said.