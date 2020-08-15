Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have given viewers a glimpse into their luxurious US$14.7 million (NZ$22.2m) Californian mansion after participating in Zoom calls to promote compassion.

The 35-year-old prince spoke with athletes participating in the Invictus Games competition, asking them to discuss how important it is to "check in one each other".

Harry also gave a lecture on mental health while his wife Meghan hit out at the media's "toxicity" in a separate video call from their pair's mansions.

Meghan spoke with "The 19th Represents" to celebrate the centenary of women's suffrage, talking about her personal experience of the past couple years.

"There is so much toxicity out there in what is being referred to as, my husband and I talk about it often, this economy for attention. That is what is monetisable right now.

"So if you're just trying to grab someone's attention, you're going for something salacious versus what is truthful."

Meghan spent a few moments discussing her recent move back to the US with her husband and son, and how it was "devastating" to come home in a time of so much social unrest. Photo / AP

During the conference, viewers got a sneak peek inside the couple's mansion. Meghan sat on a vintage-looking armchair, complete with a mahogany-style wood framing and incredible cream fabric.

The room boasted a bright and airy feel thanks to the white-painted walls with a gloss finish, as well as an eye-catching, large, four-panelled window.

Her room was finished off with a white potted plant which was placed on a glass-top coffee table.

Harry joined competitors after they took part in a virtual "At Home Superhero Tri" in which the British and Australian members took on different stages of a triathlon while in different countries.

In his interview, he discussed the importance of community, communication and reaching out to friends and family when going through bad times.

Harry and Meghan moved in to the mansion, making them neighbours with celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, according to DailyMail.com. Photo / Sotheby's International Realty

"It's so important to know that if you're going to have a bad day, if you've had a bad week, or you've experienced more trauma or another loss, or more stress in your life that you've got at your fingertips, whether it's a WhatsApp group, whether it's an online support group or whatever it is, or whether it's just the Invictus community, you've always got one, well not even one, you've got at least a handful of people that you can reach out to."

The royal added: "Arguably all of us want to have or feel the comfort to know that we've got it in case we need it.

"I think more than anything else that we touch upon as well, you've got the banter there. And you know that if you haven't heard from someone for a while, the first thing you need to do is check on them.

"Just because your life is sort of on track and everything's going according to plan, there's other people you may not have heard of."

He continued: "You might just get the answer of 'Yeah, I'm fine.' But you guys are the ones that are going to dig a little bit deeper and say 'fine is not the answer that I was looking for. I'm actually asking how you are?'

"And it is stressful. The injuries you guys have sustained anyway is one part of it but then how everybody's being forced to live now, it's really, really different."

The property includes a library, office, spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym with a stripper pole, game room, arcade, theatre, wine cellar and five-car garage. Photo / Google Maps

Their video conferences come just days after the book Finding Freedom was released about the royal couple's lives.

The couple insist they were not interviewed for Finding Freedom despite an authors' note contained in the back of the book appearing to acknowledge some involvement from Harry and Meghan - which one author has brushed off as a "few words at engagements" rather than a "full interview".

Particulars of voicemails Meghan sent to her father and tense conversations between Harry and William have been published in the book, which its authors say was based on interviews with more than 100 sources including "close friends of Harry and Meghan's, royal aides and palace staff (past and present)".

The couple purchased the nine-bedroom and 16-bathroom mansion in upscale Montecito, Santa Barbara, making them neighbours with Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, according to the Daily Mail.

The mansion is complete with views of the rolling Montecito hills and vintage-inspired furniture.

Appearing on The 19th* Represents 2020 Virtual Summit yesterday via video call, Meghan said "it's good to be home" in the interview and appeared to be sitting in one of the rooms in her new property.

The mansions comes with a giant swimming pool and a playground as well as a wealth of lawn space.

Meghan and Harry's home sits on 5.4 acres of land and immaculately clipped hedges border the estate's stone-pillared entry gates.

Property listings say the home took nearly five years to build and included a library, office, spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym with a stripper pole, game room, arcade, theater, wine cellar and five-car garage.

It also boasts a two-bedroom, two-bath guest house, perfect for Meghan's mother Doria, who is acting as 1-year-old Archie's nanny. Doria has already been to the house, TMZ reports.