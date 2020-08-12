Mike Tindall says he just wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to "be happy".

The couple quit as senior members of the British royal family earlier this year and moved to California with their son Archie, 15 months, and Tindall, who is married to Harry's cousin Zara, insisted that he wishes the couple all the best.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Tindall, 41, said: "Look, they're busy doing what they're doing and I just want them to be happy with what they're doing and be happy with each other.

"And [Harry's] stressed that it's all about his family so you've got to support him through that."

Tindall also revealed that plans for a 70th birthday bash for his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, had to be changed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the entire Royal Family is being careful to protect the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99.

He said: "With Princess Anne and her birthday there were plans we had to change but I'm sure we'll find a way to get together as a family in the appropriate manner.

"I think from their perspective it's all about protecting the Queen.

"I know it's been different for this period in terms of where normally people would move up to Balmoral and have their holiday up there, and there's changes around that.

"It's more about protecting one another but that's the same for any family, wherever you are. All you're thinking about is protecting one another and coming through the other side of this as strong as you can."

And Tindall, who hosts the podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, also spoke about how he, Zara, 39, and their daughters Mia, 6 and Lena, 2, have been coping during the global health crisis.

He said: "We've coped, we're very lucky to be on a farm and have space to let the kids run wild.

"With Lena being 2-years-old you get to watch her change in front of you and to be at home all the time and see that, it's something we'll look back at and be very, very happy about."