The pandemic could change unexpected parts of our lives for years to come, experts say.

Early in the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US's top infectious disease expert, said something that grabbed a lot of

Blowing out the candles on your cake

Taking a drag from a friend's vape

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Letting your kid jump into a ball pit

Getting a quick after-work makeover

Fumbling around an escape room

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bumping elbows at a loud, crowded bar

Plunging a handful of straws into a giant party cocktail

Hosting a poker game or a Settlers of Catan night

Passing the microphone at karaoke

Shopping aimlessly

Shaking hands, hugging a friend, kissing a cheek