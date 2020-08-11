Duchess Meghan knew she wanted to be with Prince Harry when she saw him with her best friend's children.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who penned biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family, revealed that the Duchess of Sussex fell for the flame-haired royal when she saw what he would be like as a father.

The authors explained: "It was there that Meghan got a first-hand glimpse of how Harry might be as a father, falling hard as he expertly won over the Mulroneys' then six-year-old twins, Brian and John, and three-year-old daughter Ivy. Already experienced in charming little ones, he never turned up empty-handed, instead arriving with small presents each visit. But it wasn't just his generosity that endeared him to the kids. Harry was also willing to get on the floor with them to play or smoosh up his face against the window, his funny expressions never failing to earn a giggle."

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have moved to Los Angeles and they are said to be enjoying their family time together during lockdown with their son Archie, 15 months.

Advertisement

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said recently: "I think he is just about walking. He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry's house. I'm told they haven't found their forever home yet, they're still looking. They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently. They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones."