A mum has been crowned the "cooking organisation queen" after revealing how she meal preps a whopping one month in advance – and even gets her kids to help out.

Posting in the Mums Who Cook, Clean and Organise Facebook group the woman shared a spreadsheet of her meals and shopping list for September.

"I colour code all my meals, chicken, beef, pasta, slow cooker etc. That way I don't put two in a row of the same protein," she wrote.

The mum explained that she had a list of dinners her family liked and would prep a menu a month in advance.

Dinners on the monthly menu included salmon fritters, chicken parma, Thai beef salad and shepherd's pie.

"I have another spreadsheet of all the meals my family likes and I use that as my guide," she wrote.

"I have a big cook up day with the kids to prep and cook all the freezer meals."

While not every one of her meals for the month were freezable, the meal prep cut back on her prep time.

"I do one massively monthly shop but of course I still need to duck into town to grab fresh fruit and veg once a week," she added.

The "amazing" meal plan was a hit with other mums and attracted hundreds of comments praising it as "amazingly organised" and joking that it put their meal prep to shame.

"You are now crowned the cooking organisation queen," one person quipped, while another commented: "This is impressive. Bloody love a good excel sheet!"

MUM FEEDS FAMILY FOR $50 A WEEK

If you're after more meal prep inspo one mum last month revealed how she fed her family for just $50 AU ($54) a week.

The mother-of-one from rural Western Australia explained that she because she lives 45km from the nearest major supermarket she shops monthly and grows some of her own produce.

Taking to the popular budget Facebook group, Simple Savers, the woman explained that she did click and collect orders so she can avoid "impulse buys" can see her total before the checkout.

She feeds herself, her husband, their 17-year-old son, as well as "frequent weekend guests" with the strict budget.

The mum creates a meal plan for the month before doing her grocery shopping, also bulk buying and freezing what she doesn't immediately use.

To help save even more money, the family grows a lot of the produce on their rural property.

"We grow our own lamb which is included twice a week in the meal plan (roasts, loin chops, diced forequarters and shanks) and also have a summer and winter veggie garden and fruit trees," she said.