Prince Harry has claimed that it will take "every single person on the planet" to defeat racism.

In a virtual interview with US civil rights leader Rashad Robinson for the Colour of Change initiative, the 35-year-old prince emphasised that tackling the issue is "not down to the Black community" and said the whole world must come together to get to the root of the problem.

Harry, who stepped down as a senior royal with wife Meghan, 39, earlier this year, added in a clip shared on Instagram: "We have to go to the root of the problem, and actually fix it there.

"It's going to take every single one of us. This is not down to the Black community. This is down to every single person that is on the planet right now."

In the clip, Rashad said: "Part of this work, part of this moment that we're in, is that making sure from analysis to action that we drive action toward structural and systematic change. Changing the rules that have held people back."

The prince - who is currently living in Los Angeles with Meghan and the couple's 15-month-old son Archie - replied: "You say this beautifully Rashad, and it's so true.

"There's so much that has happened for so long and once those problems exist, charity is crucial in so many ways but it can't fix the problem. The problems already exist, and are too big.

"As I've said to you before, it's like bringing a bucket of water to a forest fire."

The interview snippet was shared on Instagram with the caption: "Inequality is not unfortunate like a car accident, it has been manufactured."

The caption continued: "Prince Harry and @iamrashadrobinson talked candidly about systematic racism, hate online and people with privilege, using their privilege for change."