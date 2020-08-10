Meghan and Harry's social media has been wiped from the Royal Family's official pages.

The Duke and Duchess stepped down from their senior royal roles earlier this year to become financially independent, according to the Sun.

Their Instagram page, Sussex Royal, no longer appears along with the other royals' social media accounts on the official Royal Family website.

A fan account also pointed out that Prince Andrew, who was forced to step down from royal duties over his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, has also had his links to social media removed.

The Sun has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, had to drop the name Sussex Royal when they left the Firm, as the Queen told them they couldn't use the word "Royal" in their branding.

They had launched the Sussex Royal foundation on July 1 last year after splitting from the charity they shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Links to Harry and Meghan's social media have been removed from the Royal Family website. Photo / AP

Last week it was revealed that they'd submitted paperwork to change the name of their charity to MWX Foundation.

Documents giving notice of the name change were filed last Wednesday and then withdrawn - just nine minutes later.

Then Harry and Meghan made yet another U-turn, formally submitting paperwork to Companies House to change the charity's name to MWX Foundation.

Guesses as to what the initials could stand for include the Markle Windsor Foundation or even the Mountbatten Windsor Foundation.

Though the full details of the paperwork aren't yet visible on the Companies House website, the submission means the Sussex Royal name has now officially been erased.