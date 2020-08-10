EXCLUSIVE

The mother of supermodel Miranda Kerr, wellness influencer Therese Kerr, appears to be an anti-masker and coronavirus conspiracy theorist.

On her Facebook and Instagram pages, which have tens of thousands of followers, Therese Kerr – who calls herself the "Clean-Living Queen" - has multiple posts espousing anti-coronavirus vaccine and anti-masker ideologies.

Many of the posts link to stories promoting the views of fervent US anti-vaxxer, Robert Kennedy Jnr and celebrity chef turned conspiracy theorist Pete Evans.

Other posts promote the conspiracy theory that billionaire Bill Gates helped start the "fake" pandemic so he could insert tracking microchips into every human on earth under the guise of a vaccine.

Kerr also posts stories and videos promoting the drug Hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure and on July 31 asked her followers to sign a petition to the White House, news.com.au reported.

The petition demanded the US President sign an executive order protecting a person's right to choose and refuse vaccinations.

"We should all have a right to choose. That freedom should never be taken away," Kerr wrote on Facebook.

"Please sign and share. Even though this is in America, ultimately what happens there has a ripple effect here."

In between other posts against sex slavery, paedophilia and glyphosate in food, Kerr asks "Is Fauci for real?".

Therese Kerr, whose Facebook page has many posts linked to conspiracy theories about coronavirus. Photo / Getty

One writer on Kerr's Facebook page was less backward about Dr Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump's top infectious disease expert who has become hated by staunch Republicans.

The female poster on Kerr's page asked if Fauci was "going to be tried for crimes against humanity?" and others called him "evil" and "despicable".

The rights of anti-maskers have featured in at least three of Ms Kerr's posts, with one link to an Instagram rant by American raw food and immunity campaigner David "Avocado" Wolfe.

In his protest video, Wolfe calls decries mask wearing and descends into a full-blown conspiracy theory about Gates, Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton.

"What is this mask business about? It's … mind control," Wolfe shouts over a megaphone.

"Bill Gates wants you wearing a mask. Jeffrey Epstein and his friends want you wearing a mask.

"Bill Clinton wants you contact traced and wearing a mask

"Wake up folks, it's to control your life. What's that? Communism.

"Bill Gates should be stopped. He wants you chipped, he wants you tracked he wants you injected with his chemicals.

"We're not going to take it Bill Gates, in fact we are going to arrest you for crimes against humanity.

"Wake up everybody, take your rights back.

"TV-based mind control is real, turn it off.

"What are they selling you? An injection. Who's funding it? Bill Gates with your permission."

Beneath Kerr's post a woman animal rights campaigner has posted "Yay,..David Wolfe … love this guy."

Kerr has recommended Facebook followers sign petitions, including one to the White House about vaccines.

Another of Kerr's posts, which links to an Instagram post by avn.org.au, the Australian Vaccination-risks Network, points to a protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions.

Germans took to the streets with placards saying "We are being forced to wear a muzzle","Natural defence instead of vaccination", "Corona, false alarm" and "We are the second wave".

Ms Kerr has posted a 30 minute report produced by America Matters or CitizenMediaNews which focuses partly on the Bill Gates conspiracy theory.

It then goes to a man claiming every human on the planet would be forced to have a "digital tattoo" so they can be tracked or refused entry to shops and businesses if they didn't have one.

In a reference to the Bible quote about Satan in Revelations, he described it as "mark of the beast rebranded so you can be a good little globalist".

Therese Kerr linked to controversial former celebrity chef Pete Evans' posts about US public health officer Dr Anthony Fauci. Photo / Instagram

Another commentator claimed when COVID-19 mutated in a couple of years, the vaccine would start making people ill.

In another post by Kerr, which was originally placed online by Robert Kennedy Jnr, the US Centre for Disease Control is described as "a vaccine company".

Kennedy's post says the CDC, America's national public health institute, owns 20 vaccine patents and earns $4.6 billion annually.

Kerr has posted above this: "But … how many people know this? Follow the money trail."

She has posted several times about a video, since removed by Facebook and YouTube, of white-coated doctors promoting Hydroxychloroquine.

The fact YouTube removed it because it violated the company's community guidelines has now become a conspiracy theory itself.

Kerr described it on Facebook as a "must watch … Doctors speaking the real truth behind COVID-19" and said "Please share. If you watch any talk on this subject, let it be this one".

On July 30, she posted a link to a petition protesting the removal of the video "by Google/YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Apple and their Big Tech friends".

Therese Kerr posted anti-vaxxer Robert Kennedy Jr's post about the CDC being a vaccine company. Photo / Facebook

Kerr wrote on Facebook: "The outrageous erasing of the White Coat Summit from the internet is only the latest in a long series of brazen acts of censorship against conservatives and all those who support legitimate free speech.

"You may agree or disagree with the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine against the coronavirus, but everyone should agree on this point:

"No Big Tech company should have the power to erase from the internet the medical opinions of licensed practising doctors simply because they do not like what they have to say about the coronavirus or their experience treating it.

"Americans and other free peoples do not need leftist computer programmers deciding what the best course of medical treatment is for them."

She also published a Freedom of Information request from Helena Smimis to the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services.

The FOI request was for "one document that shows and provides scientific factual evidence, of the testing procedure being used in Australia that 100 per cent positively identifies COVID-19 … in a living human, beyond reasonable doubt".

The DHHS response was that "no relevant documents have been located".

Facebook commentator and coronavirus lockdown protester Nicole Watson Zahra responded to Kerr's post, saying Theresa's page: "the Government HAS NOTHING!

"They have NO factual evidence that the testing procedure for covid can 100 per cent identify covid!

"The slimy commie Gov and news media are relying on YOU to follow their orders like a little sheep and COMPLY."

Another Facebook poster responded simply with "Love your work Therese Kerr"

On August 1, she posted a link to a Pete Evans Instagram post with a video in which Dr Anthony Fauci is being repeatedly asked by Republican congressman Jim Jordan if the government should limit protests as they had other gatherings.

Dr Fauci says he's not the one to answer, he's a doctor … but to avoid crowds particularly if you're not wearing a mask.

Congressman Jordan continues demanding Fauci answer.

On Instagram, Peter Evans comments: "Clear as mud. Why won't these appointed 'professionals and experts' answer a simple question?"

Miranda Kerr's mother, Therese Kerr, appears to be an anti-masker and coronavirus conspiracy theorist. Photo / Getty

Therese Kerr also posted a link to a YouTube video of a woman claiming to have special information which "reveals this entire COVID-19 pandemic was actually the product of a plan that 194 countries signed off on … many years ago".

News.com.au has sought responses from Therese Kerr as to her beliefs about the COVID-19 pandemic, mask wearing and various "conspiracy theories".

In March, Therese's famous daughter Miranda Kerr caused consternation when she shared a post with her 12 million Instagram followers.

The post promoted a "Virus Protection'' guide from "medical medium" and celery juice advocate, Anthony William.

Kerr, the wife of billionaire Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, was criticised by doctors who said William's guide was "full of unscientific nonsense that has zero medical validity".