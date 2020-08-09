Heartbroken couples around the world have had their wedding plans shattered, with some forced to postpone their big day, while others have had no choice but to cancel.

Some have been lucky enough to go ahead, provided they adhere to strict Covid-safe rules, and for one bride that means cutting back on her guest list.

However, it's the way she has chosen to do it that's left her sister shocked.

In order to score an invitation to her big day, and determine who to cut, the bride-to-be has forced potential attendees to write an "application essay".

"I know this sounds insane but I'm living in it," the sister shared in a Reddit post.

"My sister is getting married next February, destination wedding no less.

"I have doubts whether this wedding is actually going to happen with the pandemic and everything but she is totally set on moving forward."

The sister explained that because of capacity restrictions, her booked venue made her cut back on guests.

"As a result, she's sending out 're-invites' that ask everyone to RSVP again," the sister said.

"But in order to figure out who to invite and who to cut, she's asking all confirmed guests to submit two 250-word 'essays' to two questions.

"The gist is that they'll use these essays to choose who can come or not, based on people's enthusiasm."

"People who don't write the essays at all will be automatically disqualified."

The sister went on to explain that she felt "really insulted" by the task, adding it was less about the pandemic and more about "kissing a**".

"The questions aren't even pandemic-related, it's broad topics like 'why do you still want to celebrate this day with us?' And 'what will attending our wedding mean to you specifically?' "So she's blatantly looking for people to kiss a** and tell her why they REALLY want to go."

The bride then told her sister that by refusing to write the application, she won't have a spot for her at the wedding.

"I told her in advance I'm not writing 500 words on why I NEED to attend her wedding, spend my own money on plane tickets/hotels, and buy her a present," the frustrated sister said.

"This has really rubbed her and my parents the wrong way. She's said that to keep things fair if I don't fill out the RSVP correctly I won't be saved a spot.

"I said, 'fine with me'.

"Then my parents said if I don't show up I'm going to be in big f****** trouble with all our relatives, so just write the essays."

The bride's sister said she was "already annoyed at the thought of spending thousands and coming home to quarantine", and wanted other Reddit users' opinions on whether she was being too stubborn.

More than 3000 people have weighed in on the "insulting" demand, agreeing with the sister's view.

"I hope no one writes the essay so she can see how ridiculous she's being," one user said.

"If they don't care enough to 'reserve' you a spot, why would you want to celebrate a day with someone so selfish?" a second person pointed out.

"I think they're going to get a hard dose of reality when people don't respond or meet their 500-word essay," said a third.

One person even suggested petty ways to get back at the bride-to-be.

"I would definitely send in two essays," said one user.

"The first would say, 'Mom/Dad said I have to come or I'm in BIG trouble' over and over again until you hit 250. The second, 'I'm your sibling'."

Another person said the whole situation "just reeks of toxicity and immaturity".