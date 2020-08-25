Uber Eats has been flat out trying to feed the needs of some Kiwis forced to spend managed isolation in Auckland quarantine facilities.

Much has been said about the free meals dished at managed isolation and quarantine facilities (MIQs), with most giving them a resounding thumbs up.

From spaghetti bolognese to bangers and mash, a variety of different meals have been served at the different facilities since March.

However, data provided by Uber Eats on five Auckland MIQs from the start of quarantine in March to the end of July paints a different picture.

One customer, who appears as if they were caffeine deficient, racked up 63 orders during their stay, 24 of those to Wild Bean Cafe.

Another customer placed an order to an Auckland CBD Indian restaurant 25 times, the equivalent of 1.7 times a day over the mandatory 14-day stay.

An UberEats delivery driver collects a meal from McDonald's in April. Photo / Michael Craig

Pizza restaurants received a total of 669 orders, meanwhile one in three orders were made for meals from burger restaurants.

Burgers, Indian cuisine and pizza were the most popular food orders in Auckland.

The five MIQs were the Pullman Hotel, SO/ Auckland, Grand Mercure, M Social Auckland, and Grand Millennium Auckland.

In Rotorua, where there are three facilities, meals from more than 30 local restaurants had been delivered to those in quarantine.

One peckish customer ordered from the app 11 times during their stay and it seems they had a thing for sandwiches, ordering meals from Subway five times.

Burger and pizza cravings were also high in Rotorua, with one in 10 orders going to Hell Pizza and more than a quarter to burger restaurants.

A total of 357 Kiwi-owned restaurants, meanwhile, had their food delivered to hotels in Auckland during the quarantine window using Uber Eats.

Those staying in quarantine facilities throughout the country are served three meals a day, plus snacks but they are able to order food in.

Uber Eats stopped delivering during the alert level 4 lockdown earlier this year before making a return to the streets after the move to level 3.

Contactless delivery became the default setting for all orders on the app to ensure people were able to maintain physical distances from one another.

Auckland's 18 managed isolation and quarantine facilities:

• Crowne Plaza Auckland

• Four Points by Sheraton Auckland

• Grand Mercure Auckland

• Grand Millennium Auckland

• Holiday Inn Auckland Airport

• Jet Park Hotel Auckland Airport

• M Social Auckland

• Naumi Hotel Auckland Airport

• Novotel Auckland Airport

• Novotel/Ibis Ellerslie

• Pullman Auckland

• Ramada Federal Street

• Rydges Auckland

• Sebel Manukau

• SO/ Auckland

• Stamford Plaza Auckland

• Sudima Auckland Airport

• Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre