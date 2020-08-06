A royal biographer claims Prince Harry has lost his charisma and charm since moving to Los Angeles.

Angela Levin, who penned Harry: Conversations with the Prince, is adamant Harry has changed dramatically since she first mt the royal, The Daily Mail reports.

Levin spoke in an interview with ITV and claimed Prince Harry is now more pessimistic about his life than he was prior to exiting royal duties.

"Harry has changed enormously since I met him. I found that he was charismatic and had royal stardust about him."

"He was brilliant with people, especially if they were physically, emotionally or psychologically damaged, he has a mischievous charm to him."

Levin believes "he has become a bit of a shadow of himself".

Thanks @itvnews for inviting me to talk today https://t.co/Dfb49CDbFF — Angela Levin (@angelalevin1) July 27, 2020

It comes after controversial claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been laid bare in an upcoming biography about the couple called Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the making of a modern royal family. The book by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand is published on August 11 in the UK.

The royal biographer addressed the biography during the interview and revealed what its claims tell us about what Harry and Meghan have experienced behind the scenes.

Angela Levin addressed the claims made in excerpts of Finding Freedom. Photo / AP

The book makes several major claims about the royal couple, including that the Sussexes and the Cambridges were barely speaking during March as Harry and Meghan let go of their HRH titles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex deny contributing information or interviews for the biography.

"When you read the book you realise the pile of grievances Meghan and Harry hold. This is going back a few years now, it is absolutely extraordinary.

"Most of the grievances are incredibly petty, but when you add them up it is like a great big sandcastle.

"They ignore all of the wonderful things they have had, the prerogatives and the chances to meet great people and do charity work they want to do.

"It seems to me they have focused entirely on the negative."