An infant has been rescued after her father was caught dumping her beside a rubbish bin after deciding he didn't want children.

According to Chinese media, the Man, from Dongguan City, was caught on camera walking down the road before placing the baby down and walking away.

It is alleged the umbilical cord was still attached when the newborn was found next to the public bin on July 30.

The infant's parents, Li and Zhang, were arrested by police after they waited outside the couple's home until they returned home from work.

"It was found that at 1am on July 29, 2020, Li (female, 21 years old) gave birth to a baby in a rental house ... and discussed with her husband Zhang (24 years old)," police wrote in the statement.

"Later, the two decided not to have children, so Zhang took (the baby) to a trash can in Dazhou Community and abandoned (it)."

Medical staff rescue the abandoned baby. Photo / Dongguan Police

Police revealed that "after interrogation, Zhang and Li confessed to the crime of abandoning the baby".

The baby is said to be in good health and is being looked after by a Donghuan Social Welfare Centre.