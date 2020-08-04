A frugal bride-to-be who asked for freebies for her big day on Facebook has been called out on social media.

The bride, thought to be from Michigan in the US, posted in the Facebook group Buy No Things, Ann Arbor, where neighbours can swap unwanted items, writes the Daily Mail.

She explained that she wanted to pay less than $100 for her wedding, and felt compelled to ask strangers to donate items because God "told her to".

Another woman shared her bizarre requests in the Facebook Group That's It, I'm Wedding Shaming, from a veil to candles, champagne fountain and ring bearer pillows.

"Y'all I cannot make this s*** up. She keeps posting and is DEAD SERIOUS," the woman wrote.

The bride said her wedding was rainbow themed and that she had already sorted her dress, venue, food, music, bouquet and clean-up for just $26.80.

She began asking for a Halloween cauldron to represent the "end of the rainbow" to fit with the theme as well as rainbow-coloured yarn for the decor.

She also requested a small face veil and a mustard seed pendant necklace to replace her own one, which she'd lost.

The bride's rainbow-themed wedding was mocked online for being "childish". Photo / Supplied

The bride also asked for a champagne fountain to fill with chocolate milk as it was her fiance's favourite drink.

And she wanted Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep figurines to top their wedding cake, saying "I call him Buzz cuz I love him to infinity and beyond".

She revealed that she and her partner were staying at a hotel until the wedding, and asked to borrow a toaster so they could make cheese toasties.

But the wedding community was quick to call her out.

She also wanted a champagne fountain to be filled with chocolate milk. Photo / Supplied

"Well God is telling me 'ask and you shall receive a million dollars', sooooo," one commented.

"Self entitled much?" another asked.

"This post is the gift that keeps on giving. Or taking."

Some also mocked the bride's taste, saying the wedding seemed to be planned by a child: "This sounds like the dream wedding of a preschooler".

"OMG what is wrong with her??? Maybe it's just a wedding in her mind," another said.