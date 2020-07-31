Meghan Markle was apparently swept off her feet by Prince Harry's "funny and adorable" text messages, not to mention his unique choice of emoji.

According to the latest excerpt from the biography Finding Freedom, Harry opted to use the ghost emoji instead of a smiley face when texting his future wife, according to the Daily Mail.

Meghan, 38, is said to have found Harry's texting style "endearing" after their first date in the summer of 2016.

The biography's authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that Harry wanted the former actress "to know he was very interested" and didn't hide his interest in her right from their first meeting.

After meeting with friends at Soho House in London, Harry lost no time in texting Meghan, who was back in her hotel room, sources say.

The royal authors claimed Harry's messages were "short and full of emojis".

Harry used the ghost emoji in his text messages to Meghan. Photo / Emojipedia

"In particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face.

"For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince."

The book also claims Harry was the first to say "I love you" in the relationship.

The Sussexes claim they didn't contribute to the book, which is said to be based on insight from friends of the couple.

The authors say they've spoken with over 100 sources, including: "close friends of Harry and Meghan's, royal aides and palace staff (past and present)", with all the information in the book having 'at least two sources".