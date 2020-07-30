A new book has claimed that Meghan Markle did not have a row with the Queen over her wedding tiara, but a conflict over the accessory existed — with two other people.

Previous reports revealed the Queen, 94, had rejected Markle's first choice leading to a rift in the pair's relationship, however veteran royal journalists and co-authors of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, have insisted that this did not happen.

Scobie has also slammed publishers on social media who have misreported on his book, saying that there were no disagreements between Markle and the Queen, the Sun reports.

"The book does NOT say this. It actually refutes this played-out tale," he wrote about a mis-captioned headline.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the Queen Mary tiara during her big day in May 2018, with the blessing of the current monarch, the book claims.

However, the pair detailed Harry's alleged frustrations in dealing with the Queen's longtime dresser, Angela Kelly, over the tiara.

Kelly has worked with the Queen since 2002 and is now her personal assistant and senior dresser, having risen through the ranks.

The book says that the Duke felt Kelly was dragging her feet in getting hold of Markle's chosen tiara for a hair trial.

The Queen didn't have any qualms over the choice of tiara or the hair trial, the pair claim.

It comes after a previous book by reporter Robert Jobson revealed Harry told staff before the couple's wedding: "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets".

Harry reportedly "hit the roof" when the couple were told Markle couldn't wear her first choice of tiara – which featured emeralds – because of concerns it might have come from Russia.

A royal insider told The Sun in 2018 that the Queen allegedly stepped in and told Harry: "She gets what tiara she's given by me."

The source said: "Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it.".

The source added that after a "very heated exchange" with staff, the Queen stepped in and told Prince Harry: "Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she's given by me."

The Queen warned Harry that Markle needed to mind how she spoke to staff and to make sure she follows "family protocol", the Jobson book claimed.

Finding Freedom, which is due for release next month, is said to shed new light on the row, highlighting "the friction between the couple and the old palace guard", People magazine reports.