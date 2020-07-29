Meghan Markle was "frustrated and emotional" when a palace staffer told her off for wearing a necklace with her and Harry's initials before they were engaged, according to new biography Finding Freedom.

The former Suits actress, 38, was spotted out shopping in Toronto in December 2016 wearing the personalised $358 (£184) 14 carat gold necklace from LA designer Maya Brenner, according to the Daily Mail.

The necklace, believed to have been a gift from the prince, was seen as an indication of the seriousness of the relationship, just a month after news emerged that they were dating. The pair later announced their engagement in November 2017.

But according to a source close to the Sussexes, after the photos of Meghan wearing the necklace were published, she received a scolding from a palace aide.

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines," the source claimed.

Apparently the duchess said "very little" in response, instead "simply listening to the counsel".

But after the conversation, Meghan reportedly felt "frustrated and emotional".

"While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewellery to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much," the source went on.

According to the source, a "distraught" Meghan then called a friend complaining that she "couldn't win".

Meghan Markle has a necklace with her initial and Prince Harry's. So now it must be official https://t.co/kydoRezVmT pic.twitter.com/WueTGVh7Jr — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) December 7, 2016

"They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message.

"I don't know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures, because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer]."

According to the book, Meghan felt "damned if she did and damned if she didn't".

Another source claims the book will "open old wounds at a time when everyone wanted to move on".

"I think the person who will be most upset about it all is the Queen."

The Sun reported that royal aides also fear the book could "paint Prince William as the bad guy" and cause a new rift within the royal family.

"There have been claims that the book will further deepen the rift between William and Harry, who fell out around the time Harry and Meghan got engaged when William voiced concerns that the relationship was moving too quickly," royal expert Katie Nicholls claimed.