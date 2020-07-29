A Kiwi sex worker who fled back to New Zealand from her Australian home during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic has described this country as a "hellhole" and has asked fans to pay for her porn online so she can leave.

Kimberley Hartley, who goes by the name "Veruca Salt" online, was born in New Zealand but has been living in Australia since she was 3 years old.

When Covid hit, the 21-year-old came back to Christchurch but is now struggling to return.

Hartley has a large following on video-sharing platform TikTok where she shares frank confessions about her life and work in the sex industry.

Hartley, who has been a sex worker since she was 18, has now turned to OnlyFans to earn income and told followers they should sign up to help her financial situation.

OnlyFans is a social media site that does not censor its content and is used by creators to monetise self-made pornographic content.

Hartley posted a video to TikTok pleading: "I'm just saying if you all subscribe to my Only Fans I could get a private jet out of this f***ing hellhole".

"Please, it's only $8," she added.

Hartley told Daily Mail Australia about how she used Only Fans to make money.

"I guess it's pretty gross. I usually do full porn in there, but I haven't had sex with anyone since being in New Zealand, so I can't post videos."

"When I was in Australia, I'd film myself having sex," she told the Mail.

"So if I was about to sex with someone, I'd ask if they were okay with me filming it for my OnlyFans, and they'd say yes.

"Most don't care because you can't see their face," she said.

Hartley has repeatedly tried to leave New Zealand but has been stymied by cancelled flights.

"I'm a really social person so it's been hard to be away, but I made $15,000 on OnlyFans last month, so this isn't a pity party," she told the Mail.

"But I have been a bit sad in New Zealand, so when all this is over, I just want to be me and have fun."

Hartley, who has prominent tattoos and piercings, revealed to the Mail that sex work has been key in increasing her confidence.

"Sex work taught me that no matter who you are or what you look like - skinny, fat, Caucasian, a person of colour, cis, trans, anything - there will always be a large group of people who find you beautiful, even if you don't," she said.

"I now love my job. I love being able to do what I want when I want and having as much freedom as anyone could ask for."