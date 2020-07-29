Many of us would never admit to owning a pair of Crocs.

But KFC has released a brand new set of Crocs that could be a game-changer.

Imagine owning a shoe that smells like fried chicken.

Now you can! Crocs' limited-edition KFC clogs are finally here - and they look good enough to eat (but we wouldn't recommend that).

The shoe first debuted at New York Fashion Week in February alongside other streetwear-meets-food collaborations such as Supreme's limited-edition Oreos.

The KFC Crocs have appeared in a commercial for shoes where South Korean artist Me Love Me A Lot can be seen removing a pair of crocs from a deep fryer.

Both the heeled Crocs and regular version have a fried chicken pattern and come with drumstick-scented Jibbitz charms attached to the top.

The KFC Crocs cost $US60 and included two charms. However, fans couldn't get enough of the hot and spicy deal with the shoe selling out inside 30 minutes.

Coming soon! The saying is true, good things and Crocs that look like a bucket of fried chicken come to those who wait. Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Classic Clogs are finally being served on July 28th at 12 PM ET. #KFCCrocs @kfc https://t.co/yI9I36nf3N pic.twitter.com/dtY3vIxrDQ — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) July 23, 2020

The fine print states these Crocs "are not for human consumption", unlike the unbelievably realistic Crocs-themed cake confusing the internet.

Fans took to social media to rave about the KFC Crocs.

"This is what I've been waiting for my entire life," one said.

Another added: "Is this for real? I never knew I needed chicken crocs, but here I am."

One said the KFC Crocs could attract dogs.