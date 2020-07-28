New Zealand's Director-General of Health said he felt honoured when he found out a Kiwi company named a baby rhino in Botswana after him.

Alcohol company Part Time Rangers, who donate 10 per cent of its profits to animal conservation initiatives, announced earlier this month they needed a name for the newborn after they donated $38,900 to Rhinos Without Borders.

The money will be used to support the newborn for the first three years of its life.

After asking the public for a name suggestion and holding a poll where thousands voted, the company introduced the baby rhino as Ashley Bloomfield.

"Much like our Director-General, this Lil rhino has brought a little joy to 2020. Cheers to Ashley, and cheers to all her brothers and sisters across NZ!," the announcement read.

The post garnered the attention of the real director-general of health, who sent the company a wholesome email about his name being bestowed on the mammal.

"Well that came out of the blue, what a privilege," the email reads.

"Thanks for the honour and I do hope AB junior thrives under the protection your donation has afforded her.

"As my boss the State Services Commissioner said in a text to me, 'this is as good as it gets' and this should nicely round out my CV."

The emailed was then signed off by Bloomfield.

After sharing the email, Kiwis labelled Bloomfield a "national treasure" while others said his was response was "wholesome" and "bloody cute".

Bloomfield's work on New Zealand's Covid-19 response has been praised by many Kiwis, with his followers aka "Bloomers" making a Bloomfield fan page on Facebook, creating and selling Bloomfield merch and creating a petition to name him New Zealander of the Year.

Last month, Kiwis put their money together to buy Blooms for Bloomfield after a video of Minister of Health David Clarke throwing Bloomfield "under the bus" went viral.

According to Part Time Rangers website, the company donates 10 per cent of profits from every drink to the corresponding animal on the can.

"Our mission is to support organisations that we think are making a real difference. With a passion for sustainability, we are determined to create a community of Part Time Rangers, who act as a force for change, while living their everyday lives."