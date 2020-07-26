A senior member of the royal family, courtiers and aides reportedly trashed Meghan Markle and gave her cruel nicknames behind her back, according to a new book.

Finding Freedom, which will be released on August 11, claims one senior royal figure labelled the Duchess of Sussex as "Harry's showgirl", while another in royal circles said Markle "comes with a lot of baggage".

They threw up numerous concerns over the couple's relationship, working behind Markle's back to undermind her.

Other nicknames the former Suits actress was reportedly called include "Duchess Different" after rumours Markle thought she was wrongly branded for being "difficult".

Advertisement

The book also claims a number of palace aides disliked having to serve "an actress on a cable show".

The author also alleges a senior courier told a colleague: "There's just something about her I don't trust."

Meghan Markle faced backlash from inside the royal family and employees. Photo / Getty

The book, serialised by the Times and the Sunday Times, claims a frustrated palace staff member had described the Sussexes' team as "the squeaky third wheel" of the monarchy.

As Markle and her husband stepped away from royal life, courtiers reportedly joked she would start a beauty product line.

The book also says Markle believes successful women of colour like her are wrongly labelled "demanding or aggressive".

The book says: "It was open season on Meghan, with many looking for anything and everything to criticise."

Prince Charles followed by Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, as they leave annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Photo / AP

The book's co-authors, Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, wrote: "Meghan felt as though some of the commentary and tabloid stories were more than a culture clash; they were sexist and prejudiced.

"If a man got up before dawn to work, he was applauded for his work ethic. If a woman did it, she was deemed difficult or 'a bitch'.

Advertisement

"The double standard was exacerbated when it came to successful women of colour, often labelled demanding or aggressive."

The book also claims William told Harry to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl", a comment that offended Harry.

According to the authors, William was happy for his brother, but "just wanted to make sure that Harry wasn't blindsided by lust".

Harry's belief that the palace was out to sabotage his relationship was the beginning of the rift with his brother, it is said.