Kiwis who enjoy this frozen treat but worry about their sugar intake will be stoked to hear about McDonald's cool new beverage item.

The fast-food franchise is the first in New Zealand to launch Frozen Coke No Sugar, which is available in stores from today.

The new sugar-free item is part of a nutritional improvement programme that McDonald's started in 2016 which allows customers to have increased choice and flexibility with healthier options.

A specific focus on beverages was included in a five-year plan to decrease the amount of sugar consumed by New Zealanders at McDonald's.

The franchise's latest addition, Coke No Sugar, has projected to remove a jaw-dropping 30 tonnes of sugar from the franchise's menu each year.

"We are delighted to be offering Coca-Cola New Zealand's innovative no-sugar beverage to Kiwis as it greatly supports our goal to reduce the level of sugar consumed in beverages on the McDonald's menu," McDonald's New Zealand managing director Dave Howse said.

"The launch of Frozen Coke No Sugar is the latest part of that plan, and it's great to be able to offer a product our customers have been telling us they'd love to see."

McDonald's said it has worked with Coca-Cola over a number of years to develop a product that delivers on the taste and quality expected by consumers.

"We understand people's taste and preferences are changing, and that's why we are always looking for ways to offer Kiwis exciting new options like the new Frozen Coke No Sugar," Tracey Evans, head of marketing, Coca-Cola Oceania said.

The frozen beverage will be exclusively available at McDonald's restaurants nationwide from today.