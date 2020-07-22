Anyone in a relationship knows there are some small acts that are guaranteed to rile up your partner.

Stealing the sheets, squeezing the toothpaste the wrong way, loading the dishwasher incorrectly ... and getting fast-food without your partner.

A survey of 1000 people from UK pollsters OnePoll produced a shocking result on the issue, showing that one in 10 people consider their partner eating McDonald's without them was as bad as cheating.

The remarkable result came as Britons begin to enjoy takeout food again after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Other surprising results provided by the poll were that 16 per cent of those who had enjoyed Maccas since lockdown thought it was better than getting a promotion and a fifth felt better about it than if their football team won the league.

Bizarrely, one in 10 also claimed they would have given up their mobile phone for the chance to eat a Big Mac burger during the lockdown period.

Social media users were quick to point out that their fast-food consumption was not a fair guide to their true feelings.

"Look ... refusing to share my 'share box' of nuggets doesn't mean I dont like you!" said one.

Another said the news was another reason "why I love my bachelor life".